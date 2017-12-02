2 Chicago Police officers among 6 hurt in Belmont Central crash

Two Chicago Police officers and four other people were injured in a crash involving a police vehicle Saturday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles including a CPD vehicle, happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Belmont, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

Two police officers were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center after the crash, one of them in fair-to-serious condition and the other in good condition, Schroeder said.

Four other people were taken to Community First Medical Center, according to Schroeder. Two of them were in fair-to-serious condition and the other two were in good condition. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

Chicago Police did not immediately provide further details about the crash.