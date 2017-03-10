2 Chicago Police officers hospitalized after Back of the Yards fire

Two Chicago Police officers were being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire was first reported about 1 a.m. at the residential building in the 4700 block of South Hermitage, according to Fire Media Affairs. It was put out by 1:30 a.m.

Two on-duty police officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported, although 10 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.