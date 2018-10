2 children among 7 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Englewood

Seven people, including at least two children, were injured Monday night in a four-vehicle crash in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Loomis, according to preliminary information from Chicago police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Seven people people were rushed to hospitals, including two children, Fire Media Affairs said. One person refused medical treatment at the scene.

No further information was immediately made available.