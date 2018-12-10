2 clothing stores broken into, robbed in the Loop

Two clothing stores were robbed this week on the same block in the Loop.

During both robberies, a man broke into stores in the 100 block of South State Street by “breaching the revolving door,” late at night according to Chicago police.

Once inside, he took as many articles of clothing as he could carry and ran out, police said.

The robberies occurred between about 3:40 a.m. and about 9:45 a.m. Sunday and about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8384.