2 Cook County sheriff’s officers among 3 hurt in Jane Addams crash

Three people, including two Cook County sheriff’s police officers, were injured in a crash late Tuesday on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Two Cook County sheriff’s squad cars were conducting a traffic stop about 11:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Arlington Heights Road when both squad cars were hit by another car, according to Illinois State Police. At least one person was trapped in a vehicle after the crash.

The two officers were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, while the driver of the other car was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, all with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

One lane of the eastbound Jane Addams remained closed as of 1:15 a.m. Wednesday as crews continued to clear the scene, state police said.