2 CPD officers hurt after vehicle hits their unmarked car

A vehicle collided with an unmarked police car and hurt two officers Sunday in West Garfield Park.

About 6:46 p.m., they were parked in the 4700 block of West Maypole Avenue when a vehicle struck the front passenger side of their unmarked car, Chicago police said.

One officer sustained leg pain and the other suffered pain to his lower back, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.