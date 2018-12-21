2 cops killed, Tommy Hawk attacked: These are Chicago’s top stories this week

2 Chicago cops killed by train mid-chase

Two Chicago police officers chasing a man with a gun were killed in a “devastating tragedy” when, according to police, they were struck by a train Monday evening on the Far South Side, Tom Schuba and Sam Charles report. Both Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, and Conrad Gary, 31 were fathers who had been with the department for less than three years. Here’s more on the tragedy: https://bit.ly/2EDFiC7.

Ex-CBOT chairman ‘doomed’ behind bars in divorce fight

The 82-year-old former chairman of the Chicago Board of Trade has been held in isolation for nearly seven months on a civil contempt of court charge growing out of a bitter divorce, Jon Seidel and Mitch Dudek report. Pat Arbor fled the country in 2012 to avoid paying his ex-wife Antoinette Vigilante. Here’s how much money she is owed: https://bit.ly/2Blnh8o.

Tommy Hawk attacked, lands punches too

Police say the Blackhawks mascot was attacked by a fan on the United Center concourse, Madeline Kenney reports. But the police narrative doesn’t necessarily match the scene caught on video, which was widely circulated online and shows Tommy Hawk landing a few jabs of his own. Watch the video in its entirety here: https://bit.ly/2AatxzY.

Ricketts family considered moving Cubs in negotiations

At least one member of the billionaire family that owns the Cubs was so incensed by negotiations with Mayor Rahm Emanuel that he literally suggested moving the team out of Chicago, Fran Spielman reports. Here’s what the Ricketts had to say about Emanuel: https://bit.ly/2A9hS4A.

Bears 24, Packers 17: Five takeaways

Linebacker Khalil Mack was dominant in the Bears’ 24-17 victory against the Packers, but another player made some key plays, Adam Jahns writes. Read what a look at tapes from the game revealed about the huge win: https://bit.ly/2R6VH8P.