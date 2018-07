2 CPD officers injured in South Deering crash

Two Chicago Police officers were injured in a crash Sunday night in the South Deering neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8:15 p.m., the officers collided with another vehicle in the 9500 block of South Stony Island while they were trying to help another police unit in the area, according to Chicago Police.

Both officers taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.