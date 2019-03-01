2 CPD officers, male driver injured in Woodlawn crash

A Chicago police squad car collided with another vehicle late Thursday, injuring two officers and the other driver, in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:23 p.m., the officers were heading to the 6900 block of South State to investigate a call about a man with a gun, according to Chicago police.

As they drove south on South Cottage Grove Avenue, they collided with a Kia sedan going west on Marquette Road, police said.

Two officers, both men, and the male driver of the Kia were taken to a hospital, police said. All three were expected to survive their injuries.

The Kia’s driver was cited for not yielding to a police vehicle with emergency lights on, police said.