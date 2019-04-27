2 critical after South Chicago shooting

Two men were shot Saturday in South Chicago.

The men, 24 and 25 years old, were in the 2900 block of East 80th Street about 10:10 a.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

Both were struck several times in the body and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

