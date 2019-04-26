2 in critical condition after Roseland shooting

Two people were critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The pair was in a parked vehicle about 12:38 a.m. in the 10900 block of South State Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A woman, 36, was struck in the head, torso and leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 26-year-old man was hit in the back and suffered a graze wound to the hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Earlier this month, a boy was wounded in a shooting a few blocks away.

