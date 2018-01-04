2 critically injured in Jefferson Park pin-in crash

Two people were critically injured late Wednesday when the Chrysler PT Cruiser they were traveling in smashed into a tree in the 6100 block of West Higgins. Justin Jackson/ Chicago Sun-Times

Two people were critically injured when a car slammed into a tree late Wednesday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 11:38 p.m., a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling east in the 6100 block of West Higgins at a high rate of speed lost control and struck a tree, according to Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver, a man between 25 and 30 years old, and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman, were both trapped in the PT Cruiser, and firefighters had to extricate them from the car, authorities said.

They were taken in critical to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, authorities said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.