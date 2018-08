2 critically wounded in Austin triple shooting

Three people were shot Monday in the 4900 block of West Iowa. | Google Earth

Three people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The trio was shot about 3:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Iowa, according to Chicago police.

Two of the men, ages 25 and 22, were shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were in critical condition, police said.

Another 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left knee. His condition stabilized.