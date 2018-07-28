2 critically wounded in Chicago Lawn stabbing

Two men were critically wounded in a stabbing early Saturday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1 a.m., the men, ages 42 and 58, were standing on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street when two males exited a tan Buick and stabbed the men, Chicago Police said.

The older man was stabbed in his abdomen and back, and the younger man was stabbed in his back, chest and face, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating.