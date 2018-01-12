2 critically wounded in Dolton shooting

Two people were critically hurt Thursday night in a south suburban Dolton shooting.

The pair was shot about 11:45 p.m. near Sibley Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, according to Dolton police.

The males, whose exact ages weren’t known, drove to the nearby police station, where one of them knocked on the door before he collapsed, police said.

He had been shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said. The other shooting victim was in serious condition at Christ with a gunshot wound to the leg.