2 dead, 10 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Two men were killed and at least 10 other people have been wounded — including a 5-year-old girl — in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Saturday afternoon near a CTA Red Line station in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. About 1:15 p.m., a 23-year-old man was standing at an upper level bus stop near the 69th Street Red Line station, 15 W. 69th Street, when he was approached by another male, according to Chicago Police. During an ensuing argument, the male pulled out a gun and shot the man in his chest.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:53 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His identity has not been released.

The other fatal shooting happened Friday evening in the South Shore neighborhood. A 29-year-old man was standing outside a liquor store about 6:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 79th Street when someone walked out of the store and shot him in the head, police said. The shooter, who was seen wearing a camouflage jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, ran away north on Escanaba.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.. The medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

In the most recent nonfatal shooting, a 5-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were wounded while driving in the Hanson Park neighborhood Saturday night on the Northwest Side. About 7:15 p.m., they were traveling in the 2000 block of North Laramie when a blue Honda pulled alongside their vehicle and someone inside opened fire, police said. The girl was shot in her left arm, and the woman suffered gunshot wounds to her left hand and arm. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where the girl’s condition was stabilized and the woman was listed in good condition.

Less than an hour earlier, a 23-year-old man was grazed by a bullet while riding a CTA Green Line train on the South Side. The man was sitting on the train about 6:10 p.m. when a fight broke out as it was traveling in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, police said. Someone then opened fire, grazing the man in his right eye and right hand. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At least 7 other people were wounded in shooting between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday. Follow the weekend’s gun violence with the Sun-Times shooting tracker.

In addition, Chicago Police officers shot and seriously wounded a man who was attacking a woman inside a Gresham neighborhood home Saturday morning on the South Side. Officers were called to a domestic disturbance about 5:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Ada, where they found the man stabbing the woman with a knife, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. The officers then shot the man multiple times.

Both the man and the woman were taken to a hospital in serious condition, Guglielmi said. The woman was likely stabbed.

Police body cameras captured the shooting, according to Sgt. Rocco Alioto.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, per CDP policy. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force.