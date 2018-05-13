2 dead, 12 wounded in Saturday gun violence across Chicago

Two people died and at least 12 were wounded, including two 15-year-old boys, Saturday in shootings across Chicago.

A man was fatally shot and a woman was wounded early in the day in the Burnside neighborhood. Officers were called about 1:10 a.m. to the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and found the two victims, Chicago Police said. Derric Smith, 41, of Englewood, was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his head, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds across the street, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was killed, and another person was wounded, in a South Shore shooting. About 12:25 a.m., 21-year-old Trevon Jeffries and another male were walking in the 2700 block of East 75th Street, authorities said. Someone drove up in a vehicle and fired shots, striking both of them.

Jeffries was struck in the chest and back, authorities said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He lived about a block away from the shooting. The other person, a male, was shot in the hand but refused medical attention. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

A shooting in Bronzeville wounded two men after they shot each other in a fight. The men were arguing about 5:15 p.m. when they both took out handguns and fired shots in the 100 block of East 47th Street, according to police. A 43-year-old man was taken with a gunshot wound to his back to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. The other, age 40, was shot in the arm and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. Both men were in custody.

A man was shot about 2:30 p.m. after he asked someone for a lighter in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 34-year-old man was walking in an alley in the 4700 block of South Kildare when he asked someone he didn’t know for a lighter, police said. The person told him he was in the wrong area to be asking for a lighter and said he had something for him. The person walked over to a car, grabbed a handgun from under a seat and fired several shots at the man. He was shot once in his calf. The man took himself to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting about 2 p.m. in the Lithuanian Plaza neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The boy was in the 6900 block of South Maplewood when someone shot him in the arm, police said. He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Another 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded about 10:15 a.m. in Lawndale. He was walking down the street when he was approached by three people in the 1600 block of South Lawndale, police said. One of the people pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the boy in the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A man was shot during a robbery at 2 a.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The 27-year-old man was outside when he was approached by two males in the 4200 block of West Fillmore Street, police said. One of them showed a gun and said they were robbing him. The man grabbed for the robber’s gun, but he was shot in his hand while struggling for control of it. The robbers fled with $10. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

In other shootings: