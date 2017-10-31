2 dead, 3 wounded in Halloween shootings across Chicago

Two people have been killed and at least three others wounded in shootings on Halloween so far across Chicago.

The most recent fatal shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. A 63-year-old man was shot four times in the 7300 block of South Oglesby, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Police.

Less than an hour later, a man died after he was shot in the head and crashed his vehicle in the West Side Austin neighborhood. At 8:24 a.m., the man was conducting a drug deal with another person in the 5300 block of West Monroe when the other person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, police said. The victim tried to drive away, but crashed his vehicle, which flipped over. He was taken to Loretto Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second person in his vehicle was not injured.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened about 1:35 p.m. in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 29-year-old man was standing in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired multiple shots, police said. He was shot in the left buttocks, left hip and right knee, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

Just before noon, another man was shot in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. The 21-year-old was shot in the left thigh and taken in good condition to Christ, police said.

Halloween’s first shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 19-year-old man robbed two people at gunpoint of their cellphones, wallets and cash at a business in the 700 block of West 116th Place, police said. As the man was running away, he shot himself in the penis. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center, where he was taken into custody. Charges are pending.