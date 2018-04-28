2 dead, 3 wounded in shootings Friday across Chicago

Two people died, and at least three were wounded, Friday in shootings across the city.

A man was killed about 4:20 p.m. in a Gresham drive-by shooting on the South Side. The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a van pulled up in the 8300 block of South Marshfield and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said. He was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Earlier in the morning in the Englewood neighborhood, a man was shot to death. Officers responded to the 600 block of West 63rd Street about 2:50 a.m. and found 39-year-old Willie Clarke on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the most recent nonfatal shooting, a man was wounded about 5 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain in the arm in the 200 block of West 118th Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

Hours earlier, a man was shot in the Far South Side’s Golden Gate neighborhood. The 24-year-old was shot about 1:05 a.m. by two people in his chest and foot in the 600 block of East 131st Street, police said. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center.

About an hour earlier on the South Side, a man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 28-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 2100 block of West 68th Place just after midnight when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was struck in his arm and leg and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center.