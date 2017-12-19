2 dead, 6 wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

Two men were killed and at least six other people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

A man was found shot to death about 2:35 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Rakmaan Randle, 19, was found unresponsive inside a dark-colored vehicle parked in the 1300 block of South Spaulding, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Someone may have fired shots from inside a gray-colored car. Randle, who lived in West Garfield Park, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the left side of his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later.

About 9:15 a.m., a south suburban man was fatally shot in another Lawndale neighborhood attack. Demetrius D. Barber, 26, was sitting in a parked Chevrolet in the 1600 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone fired multiple shots from a white vehicle, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Barber, who lived in Harvey, was struck in the right side of his body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 10:48 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 22-year-old got into a fight with someone at a gas station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man in the knee, police said. The man later walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Less than 30 minutes earlier, a 28-year-old man was wounded in a Park Manor neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was at a gas station about 10:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Indiana when someone walked up behind him and fired shots, police said. The man suffered three gunshot wounds to the arm and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

About 5:30 p.m., a man was critically wounded when a concealed carry holder fired shots outside a Near West Side store. A person with a permit to carry a concealed handgun was inside a store in the first block of South Western when a 55-year-old man began causing a “disturbance” outside the store, police said. The concealed carry holder fired shots, striking the man in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Charges were pending against the man who created the disturbance and the concealed carry holder was also being questioned by authorities.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a 19-year-old man was wounded in an Austin neighborhood drive-by shooting on the West Side. Someone inside a light-colored Nissan SUV driving in the 4900 block of West Hubbard opened fire, striking the man in the left foot, police said. He was taken to West Suburban Hospital Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition stabilized.

The day’s first nonfatal shooting left two men wounded in the West Side Humboldt park neighborhood. The men, ages 19 and 23, were walking on a sidewalk at 12:16 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Hirsch when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said. The younger man was shot in his left foot and right leg, while the older man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Additionally, an off-duty Chicago Police officer shot someone about 6:30 p.m. when he was confronted by two people who tried to take his vehicle at gunpoint in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The day’s gun violence followed a weekend in which six people were killed — including a 15-year-old boy who was shot while delivering newspapers with his stepfather — and 18 more were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday afternoon and early Monday.