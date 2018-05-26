2 dead, 7 wounded Friday in city gun violence

Two people died, and seven were wounded, in gun violence Friday leading into Memorial Day weekend.

Two men in the their 30s were shot to death — one in the early morning, and one in the late evening — according to police.

David Hudson, 31, was shot to death Friday morning in Cabrini Green. Officers in the area heard gunshots about 1:30 a.m. and found Hudson unresponsive in the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue, Chicago Police and Cook County Medial Examiner’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, a large crowd gathered near the victim, who was covered by a sheet on a sidewalk. A man standing behind police tape was heard crying, “My boy’s dead. I told him not to come around here. I knew something like this would happen.”

Hudson lived in the Washington Park neighborhood. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The second homicide happened in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side, according to police. About 11:30 p.m., two men were talking with two other males on a street corner in the 9100 block of South Aberdeen. The two males then pulled out weapons and fired shots. A 36-year-old man was shot in his chest and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the death.

The other man, age 46, was shot in his leg. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 6 p.m. in the Noble Square neighborhood. A 20-year-old man was walking down a sidewalk about 6 p.m. when was he shot in the arm in the 1100 block of North Milwaukee, Police said. He was in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

An hour earlier, a man was grazed by a bullet in a Far South Side shooting. About 5 p.m., the 31-year-old was walking in the 200 block of East 119th Street when a bullet struck him in the arm, police said. He showed up to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in good condition.

In the afternoon, a man was wounded Friday afternoon in a Chatham neighborhood shooting on the South Side. The 38-year-old was standing on a porch about 2:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Evans when he heard gunshots, according to police. Paramedics took him to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back. His condition had stabilized.

Two men were wounded in a shooting shortly before noon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The men, ages 29 and 32, were on the sidewalk at 11:32 a.m. in the 900 block of North Massasoit when a white vehicle headed east on Augusta stopped at the corner with Massasoit, according to police.

The front-seat passenger, described as a bald man wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, got out of the vehicle and started firing at the men, police said. The vehicle took off north on Massasoit after the shooting The younger man was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The older man was shot in the leg and back and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.

In the earliest reported shooting Friday, a man was grazed by a bullet in a shooting in the Southwest Side Archer Heights neighborhood. The 37-year-old was in his vehicle when two males in a black SUV shot at him at 6:03 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 47th Street, according to police. He suffered a graze wound to his ear and declined medical treatment.

On Thursday, 10 people were wounded in city shootings.