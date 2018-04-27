2 dead, 9 wounded in Thursday gun violence

Two people died, and at least nine were wounded, Thursday in shootings across the city, according to Chicago Police.

A man was killed about 5:30 p.m. in a West Garfield Park drive-by shooting, police said. The 24-year-old was on a sidewalk when a dark-colored van pulled up in the 4300 block of West Adams and someone inside opened fire. He was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released information about the death.

Minutes earlier in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, a 21-year-old was shot in the head about 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Washtenaw, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

About the same time in the Gold Coast neighborhood, two people were shot during a man’s carjacking spree. About 5:30 p.m., the car jacker started with the on-duty undercover officer, who was in an unmarked non-police vehicle in the 600 block of West Chicago, police said.

The man took the officer’s vehicle to Rush and Oak Streets, where he tried to carjack another person a few minutes later, police said. That person didn’t cooperate, so he shot them and carjacked another vehicle. Officers later found that vehicle abandoned near Lake Shore Drive and Schiller Street.

They went into the lobby of a condo building, where they found the carjacker and arrested him, police said. He was armed with a semi-automatic pistol. Outside the condo building, the suspect had tried to carjack several other people, one of which he shot. Both people who were shot were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The undercover officer wasn’t hurt. The suspect was taken to Area Central headquarters for questioning.

Another nonfatal shooting wounded two men in the Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Linder, police said. Two men, ages 27 and 31, were shot in the feet and taken to Stroger Hospital. They were in good condition.

Hours earlier, a man was shot in a domestic-related shooting in the same neighborhood. The 23-year-old was shot in the arm and chest about 4 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Adams, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A man was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. on the Far South Side. The 23-year-old man was found lying in the street in the 13400 block of South Forest with a gunshot wound to his head, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Detectives were questioning a person of interest Thursday afternoon.

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting about 12:22 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Officers were called about the shooting in the 3300 block of West Madison and arrived to find the 27-year-old woman and 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds, police said. They had been in a parking lot when someone walked up and fired shots. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest while the woman was shot in the back. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Less than 10 minutes earlier on the North Side, a man was shot in Rogers Park. The 18-year-old was standing inside a business at 12:13 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Howard when two males walked in and fired in his direction multiple times before running away, according to police. The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition had stabilized.