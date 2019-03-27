2 dead, 1 injured after vehicle accident in Lawndale

Two people were killed and one injured Wednesday morning in a vehicle crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The crash happened at 5:53 a.m. in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Road at the Kedzie intersection, Chicago police said. Further details are still unknown.

Two adult males were pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A third person was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

No. 52 Kedzie/California buses are being temporarily rerouted in both directions via Arthington Street, Homan Avenue, Douglass Boulevard and Kedzie Avenue.

No. 12 Roosevelt buses are being temporarily rerouted via Homan Avenue, Douglas Boulevard, and Sacramento Boulevard.

Police are investigating.