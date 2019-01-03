2 dead in Bronzeville shooting: police

Two men were shot to death Thursday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The two men were found dead with gunshot wounds about 1 p.m. inside a gray Dodge Avenger in the 5000 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatalities.

A third person who was inside the car was not injured, police said. Detectives were questioning the person as a witness.

Further details were not immediately available as Area Central detectives investigated.