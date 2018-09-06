2 dead in Niles crash involving Cook County sheriff’s vehicle: police

Two people were killed in a crash involving a Cook County sheriff’s office vehicle Thursday morning in northwest suburban Niles, police said.

The crash happened at 6:47 a.m. near Dempster and Harlem avenues, according to Niles police. A vehicle southbound on Harlem collided with a sheriff’s vehicle that was crossing the intersection on Dempster.

Two people were killed, but police did not specify which vehicles they were in. Their ages and genders were not immediately released.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cara Smith said the officer was being treated for injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

The intersection was expected to remain closed for “an extended period of time,” police said.

The Niles and Morton Grove police departments were investigating.