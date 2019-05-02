2 dead in semi-truck crash on Route 23 in DeKalb

Two people died Wednesday when their pickup truck collided with a semi truck on Route 23 near west suburban DeKalb.

Just after noon, driver Alicia L. Work, 32, of Earlville, and passenger Robert E. Henczel, 45, of Streator, were southbound in a Chevrolet S-10 on Route 23 just north of Perry Road when they crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi truck, the DeKalb County sheriff’s office said.

Work was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Henczel was taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The semi-truck driver was also taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital where he was treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.