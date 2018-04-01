2 die in northwest Indiana mobile home fire

Two people died Sunday in a residential fire in northwest Indiana’s Liberty Township.

Fire fighters were called about 1 p.m. to a mobile home fire at 71 Wilson Ct., which they extinguished, the Porter County Coroner said.

In the rear of the home, two male persons were found dead, the coroner said.

Both people suffered injuries from the fire, but their manners of death were pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday morning, the coroner said.

Local police and fire departments, and the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, were investigating.