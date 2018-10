2 displaced after fire in Uptown high rise

Two people were displaced after a fire Sunday night in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The fire broke out at 10:54 p.m. in a residence on the fifth floor of a high rise building in the 900 block of West Eastwood Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The two people who lived in the unit were displaced, police said.

The fire was contained to the fifth floor. No injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.