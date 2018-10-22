2 drivers killed in head-on Lemont crash

A man and a woman were killed in a head-on crash Sunday night in southwest suburban Lemont.

Arunas Augustaitis, 62, was driving a 1999 Porsche Boxster northwest at 9:26 p.m. on Archer Avenue approaching 135th Street when it crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a 1997 Toyota Tercel head-on, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Toyota, 36-year-old Jennifer Balice of Lemont, was dead at the scene, state police said. Augustaitis, who lived in Elk Grove Village, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Further details were not available as state police continued to investigate the crash Monday morning.