2 fatally shot in Lake Forest parking lot

Two people were found fatally shot Wednesday morning in north suburban Lake Forest.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire about 6:20 a.m. in the 600 block of North Western Avenue and found a male fatally shot behind a Dunkin Donuts at 620 N. Western, Lake Forest police said.

His age was not immediately known.

A 27-year-old woman was also found suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Lake Forest Hospital, where she died, police said.

Police believe the male and the woman knew each other and the shooting was related to a “domestic dispute.”

The shooting was under investigation by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

In a message to parents, a spokeswoman for Lake Forest School District 67 said school officials were told that there was no danger to students and that schools would be operating normally.

Western Avenue between Deerpath and Illinois roads was expected to be closed all day.

The shooting happened about a block away from the Lake Forest Metra station in the city’s downtown business district.