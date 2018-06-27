2 felons charged after cops find guns, drugs during search of Gresham home

Two convicted felons are facing new charges after officers uncovered guns and drugs during a search of a home Wednesday morning in the 8700 block of South Ada. | Google

Two convicted felons are facing new charges after officers uncovered guns and drugs during a search of a home Wednesday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Corey Byrd, 31, and 19-year-old Cortez Byrd were each charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession or use of a firearm, according to Chicago Police. The older man was also charged with manufacture or delivery of between 500 and 2000 grams of marijuana, while the other man faces additional charges of possession a controlled substance and and manufacture or delivery of between 2.5 and 10 grams of marijuana.

Members of an Area South gang unit executed a search warrant about 7:35 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Ada and found six handguns, a semiautomatic rifle, over 700 grams of marijuana and Oxycontin pills, police said. The search also uncovered narcotic packaging and paraphernalia.

Corey and Cortez Byrd, who both live in the block, were then taken into custody, police said. It was unclear whether they are related.

The men are expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.