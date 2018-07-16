2 felons charged in connection with Orland Park gun burglaries

Two convicted felons are facing federal charges after one of the men stole guns from a vehicle last year in south suburban Orland park and sold them to the other man.

On Nov. 3, 2017, 30-year-old Luke Hair was arrested and charged with burglarizing vehicles in the suburb’s Steeple Chase subdivision, according to Orland Park police. Harr, of Orland Park, was found with a pistol that had been stolen from one of the vehicles.

A week before Harr’s arrest, a string of vehicles were also burglarized in the Brook Hill subdivision, and nine guns were stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.

Investigators ultimately determined that Harr was responsible for the rash of burglaries, police said. Several of the stolen guns were recovered from his home, and an investigation found that he sold the others to 39-year-old Ronald Johnson.

Johnson, of Markham, was taken into custody days later after being found in Harvey with a different gun, heroin and cocaine, police said.

The pair was federally indicted on June 21, police said.

They were both charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, police said. Harr also faces two counts of being an armed criminal, while Johnson was also charged with single counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.