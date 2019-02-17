2 females attacked by attempted robbers in Albany Park: police

Chicago police are looking for suspects in two attempted muggings this month in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 9 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 3600 block of West Montrose Avenue, two men struck a female in the face and tried to take her purse, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

One suspect was described as a 5-foot-3, 125-pound black man between 20 and 23 years of age, police said. The other was a 5-foot-9, 170-pound black man with dreadlocks and was between 20 and 23 years old.

At 8:20 p.m. Feb. 11, at least two people pushed a female to the ground in the 4400 block of North Monticello Avenue and attempted to swipe her bag, police said. No suspect descriptions were available.

In both incidents, the attackers did not succeed in taking any belongings, police said.

Anyone with information on the attempted robberies is asked to call Area North police at (312) 744-8263.