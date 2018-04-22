2 firefighters among 3 injured in Hazel Crest house fire

Emergency crews respond to a fire Sunday morning in Hazel Crest that injured three people, including a pair of firefighters. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Three people, including two firefighters, were injured in a house fire Sunday morning in south suburban Hazel Crest.

Fire crews responded about 9:15 a.m. to the blaze in the 17700 block of Stonebridge Drive, according to Hazel Crest Deputy Fire Chief Samuel Hunter.

A mayday call was sent out when two injured firefighters made it out of the home and collapsed, Hunter said. A resident also had to be pulled from the burning home after suffering smoke inhalation.

They were all taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest for treatment, Hunter said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The fire appears to have started in the home’s basement, Hunter said.

Leo Morris returned from a trip to downstate Champaign after hearing his home was on fire. He lives there with his grandfather and uncle, who was injured in the fire.

“I’m so thankful because this could’ve been way worse,” Morris said.

Arson investigators with the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal were on the scene.

No further information was immediately made available.