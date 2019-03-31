2 firefighters injured in East Garfield Park fire
Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
At 8:09, crews responded to a fire in the first block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesman Larry Langford.
The firefighters fell through the floor and were taken to Stroger Hospital, he said.
The fire department will hold a media briefing Sunday at Stroger.
A firefighter was injured battling a blaze in January at a construction site in the Loop.
This story is developing.