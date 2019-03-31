2 firefighters injured in East Garfield Park fire

Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:09, crews responded to a fire in the first block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesman Larry Langford.

The firefighters fell through the floor and were taken to Stroger Hospital, he said.

Two CFD firefighters have been injured with a mayday call at a fire but both are alert with non life threatening injuries at Stroger. CFD will update media at Stroger in about 45 min — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 1, 2019

The fire department will hold a media briefing Sunday at Stroger.

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze in January at a construction site in the Loop.

This story is developing.