2 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after Orland Park fire

Two firefighters were hospitalized in a blaze that tore through a vacant home Monday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Firefighters responded to the extra alarm fire about 1:30 p.m. at a large, vacant home in Orland Park, spokesman Ray Hanania said.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for heat exhaustion and later released, he said.

Additional information on the fire was not available.