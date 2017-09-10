2 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after Orland Park fire
Two firefighters were hospitalized in a blaze that tore through a vacant home Monday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Park. | Ray Hanania
Sign-Up for our News & Politics Newsletter
Sign-Up
Two firefighters were hospitalized in a blaze that tore through a vacant home Monday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Park.
Firefighters responded to the extra alarm fire about 1:30 p.m. at a large, vacant home in Orland Park, spokesman Ray Hanania said.
Two firefighters were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for heat exhaustion and later released, he said.
Additional information on the fire was not available.
Two firefighters were hospitalized in a blaze that tore through a vacant home Monday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Park. | Ray Hanania
Previously from Chicago News