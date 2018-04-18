2 found dead after Highland Park house fire

Two people were found dead after a house fire early Wednesday in north suburban Highland Park.

Authorities were called to the fire at 1:13 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Kipling Lane, according to a statement from the City of Highland Park. Firefighters tried to enter the house but were unable to do so “due to heavy smoke and flames.”

After firefighters surrounded the home and put out the blaze, emergency responders found two bodies, officials said.

Autopsies on the bodies began at 9:30 a.m., but they had not yet been identified, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said in the statement.

“Through the collective efforts of Highland Park and neighboring fire departments, we were able to contain the fire,” Highland Park Fire Chief Larry Amidei said in the statement. “We are appreciative of the swift response and collaboration of all agencies involved and deeply saddened by the loss of life.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday morning.