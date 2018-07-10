2 found dead in Albany Park garage

Police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found dead Tuesday afternoon in a garage in the Albany Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 3:50 p.m., officers found a man and woman unresponsive in the garage in the 4100 block of North Mozart, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The man and woman, who were both thought to be between the ages of 30 and 40, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said there were no signs of physical trauma to either person.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.