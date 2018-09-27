2 garages burglarized in Little Village

Police are warning residents of two garage burglaries this month in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In both incidents, a burglar forced entry into a residential garage and stole property, Chicago police said.

The burglaries occurred between about 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 2200 block of South Central Park Avenue and between about 10 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 7 a.m. on Sept. 17 in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.