2 get CPR after ‘high performance car’ crashes on Far South Side

The crash involving a "high performance car" that lost control happened shortly after midnight in the 12000 block of South Doty Avenue. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

Two people were given CPR and two others were in critical condition after a car crashed early Sunday in an area known for drag racing on the Far South Side.

The crash involving a “high performance car” that lost control happened shortly after midnight in the 12000 block of South Doty Avenue, a road that runs along I-94 in the Pullman Industrial Corridor, according to Chicago Fire Department’s Media Affairs.

Two people experienced cardiac arrest from trauma and were being transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn while being treated with CPR, the department said. Two additional people were in critical condition and were being taken to the same hospital.

The crash happened in an area where cars are known to compete, according to the department.