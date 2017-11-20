2 home burglaries reported on same South Side block

Police are warning South Side residents of two recent home burglaries reported on the same block in the Douglas neighborhood.

Someone gained entrance into the residences through unlocked doors while no one was home and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Both burglaries occurred in the 400 block of East 32nd Street, police said. The first incident happened between 4 and 7 a.m. Nov. 11. The most recent burglary was between 5:30 and 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.