2 homes, garage damaged in Elgin fire

Two homes were damaged when a fire broke out in a garage Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

Firefighters responded at 4:43 p.m. to the 100 block of South Worth Avenue and found flames coming out of the front of a detached garage. The fire was upgraded to a working fire alarm, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the garage but the home and a neighboring home were damaged by radiant heat. The estimated loss to the garage from the fire was about $10,000, officials said.

No one was displaced and no injuries were reported, officials said.