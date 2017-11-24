2 horses fatally struck by vehicle near SW suburban forest preserve

A vehicle fatally struck two horses Friday afternoon when they ran into traffic near the Cranberry Slough Nature Preserve in the southwest suburbs.

About 1:30 p.m., the horses threw their riders and ran into traffic near 95th Street and Keane Avenue in unincorporated Palos Township near Hickory Hills, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The horses were struck by a red Chevrolet, the sheriff’s office said. One was killed instantly and the other was put down by a Hickory Hills police officer.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered in the crash, which were not life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The riders, who were not the owners of the horses, were uninjured, the sheriff’s office said.

Several trails in the area are open to horseback riders through the Cook County Forest Preserve.