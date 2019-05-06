2 hurt, dog killed in Belmont Central fire

At least two people were injured in a house fire Monday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out about 1:30 p.m. at the home in the 2900 block of North Meade Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

A man and woman, both in their 70s, were taken to Community First Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, Langford said. The man was listed in serious to critical condition, while the woman was stabilized.

A dog was also killed in the fire, Langford said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.