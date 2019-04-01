2 hurt in crash involving school bus in Downers Grove

The intersection of Butterfield Road and Downers Drive | Google

Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in west suburban Downers Grove.

About 9 a.m., officers responded when the bus collided with an SUV near the intersection of Butterfield Road and Downers Drive, according to Downers Grove police.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.

The SUV’s driver and an adult who was riding on the bus were both taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation should call police at (630) 434-5600.