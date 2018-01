2 hurt in East Chatham fire

Two people were taken to hospitals after a fire Friday morning in the 900 block of East 86th Street. | Fire Media Affairs

At least two people were injured in a fire Friday morning in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Two people were taken to hospitals after a still-and-box alarm fire in the 900 block of East 86th Street, Fire Media Affairs said about 9:20 a.m.

A female was taken to Trinity Hospital while another person was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said. Their ages and conditions were not immediately available.