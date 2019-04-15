2 hurt in Lawndale shooting

Two people were shot Monday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Two males, whose ages were unknown, were taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Area North detectives are investigating.

