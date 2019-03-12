1 killed, 1 wounded in Gresham drive-by shooting

A woman was killed and a man wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in the South Side neighborhood of Gresham.

The two were standing on a corner at 5:23 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina when people fired shots from a Nissan, according to Chicago police.

Dareyona L. Smith, 18, was struck in the chest and rushed to Christ Medial Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead early Wednesday, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Smith lived in Gresham, less than two miles from where she was killed.

The man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.