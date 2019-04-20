2 in critical condition after 5-car crash in Austin

Two people are in critical condition following a multi-car crash Saturday in Austin that sent four people to hospitals.

The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Huron Street, Chicago police and fire officials said.

Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said. Two others were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where one was in serious condition and the other had been stabilized.

