2 in custody after crashing stolen car in Englewood

Two people were arrested after a stolen vehicle crashed into a building Friday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Officers were following a stolen vehicle at 12:19 p.m. when the driver tried to get away and crashed the vehicle into a second vehicle in the 5700 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police. The stolen vehicle then crashed into a building.

Two people then got out of the stolen car and tried to run away on foot, but were taken into custody, police said. One officer suffered a minor knee injury while chasing them but refused medical treatment.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.